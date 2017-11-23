Bauza sacked as Saudi Arabia coach

RIYADH: The Saudi football federation on Wednesday dismissed Argentinian head coach Edgardo Bauza, just two months after he was appointed to lead the team following their qualification to next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Federation chief Adel Ezzat said the decision to sack Bauza came after a “comprehensive technical evaluation” and in light of the team’s performance in five friendly matches.

“The decision is in the interest of the national team (and) reflects the high expectations from them,” the federation said in a statement.

Bauza was appointed in mid-September, replacing Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, soon after the country sealed qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Saudi federation added that it was looking for a new coach for the national team.

AFP