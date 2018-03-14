Bayad Center rolls out mobile app

BILLS payment services provider CIS Bayad Center Inc., a unit of listed power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), launched on Tuesday a mobile app to make bills payment more convenient.

Officials said that BC Mobile would remove the need to fill out forms and mail bills on a monthly basis. Anyone can pay their bills anytime and anywhere using mobile phones, they added.

One feature is a bill reminder to notify users of their due dates. Notifications can be modified based on what is most financially convenient for them. The app also has a branch locator to help customers find the nearest branch in their area. Both features can be accessed even without an internet connection.

To protect customers’ personal data and payment information, the mobile app has a unique system enabling them to securely make online payments without the risk of exposing their financial information.

Payment of bills through the app can be done with a credit or debit card or PayPal.

The majority of payments made on the app is posted on the same day. However, if a bill is paid past 8:00 p.m., that payment is considered a transaction for the next day.

Overdue payments are still accepted as long as there is no disconnection notice.

“Everyone wants everything to be simple. The BC Mobile is just that. It puts together in one app all your payment needs, no bells and whistles—it sends you a reminder for your due dates, it shows you the nearest Bayad Center branches and Authorized Partners, and it allows you to pay all your bills on the fly,” CIS Bayad Center Marketing Head Wendell Kristian Labre said.

“No need to enroll in different online payment sites, because BC Mobile carries under its umbrella the string of billing partners, and the seal of service and reliability that Bayad Center offers,” Labre added.

Bayad Center, engaged in the multi-platform bills payment collection business, has over 12,000 payment locations across the Philippines.

The payment solutions provider will offer other types of services including remittance or money transfer services, prepaid loading, and selling of Instainsurance, a micro insurance designed for tricycle and jeepney drivers and the like, which can be availed for P10 a month.

The mobile app will also be tied up with Bayad Center’s Loyalty Program, which will be unveiled within the year.

Other features to be introduced such as Bills Payment Management, where users can view payment history across different payment channels, as well as Crowd Sourcing Tools, where one can log in, post a comment, and provide information to help others identify branches that have shorter lines.