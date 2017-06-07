Bayanihan Dancers’ fashion through the years

An Independence Day costume exhibit

To mark the Philippines’ 119th Independence Day celebration, the internationally acclaimed Bayanihan Philippine National Folk Dance Company, through the Baile Foundation, opens a grand exhibit of its costumes today at Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong City.

Aptly titled “Kasúútan: The Bayanihan Costume Collection,” the display will feature the intricate costumes representative of the country’s various dance traditions and heritage worn by the Bayanihan Dance Company through several decades. The exhibit will run until June 18 at the mall’s East Wing Level 1.

To complement the display, the group will hold live performance of a repertoire of authentic regional dances on June 10, 5 pm at the Grand Atrium, free to the public.