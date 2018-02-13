Bayern draws Leverkusen away in Cup semifinals

Wednesday, February 14, 2018
    BERLIN: Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semifinals in April after being handed another tough away tie in Monday’s draw.

    Bayern are hunting a 19th German Cup title as they look to book their place in the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on May 19.

    The Bavarian giants won 3-1 at Leverkusen’s BayArena last month in the Bundesliga, but Heiko Herrlich’s side, currently fifth in the league, could test Bayern.

    “Firstly, I am very pleased that we will play at home,” said Leverkusen’s CEO Michael Schade.


    “It’s a tough draw, but the desire to reach the final is big and we want to go to Berlin.”

    Jupp Heynckes’ Bayern have not had an easy run and needed a penalty shoot-out to win at RB Leipzig in the second round, before beating Borussia Dortmund and thrashing third-division Paderborn 6-0 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

    In the other semi-final, Schalke will host last season’s losing finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.

