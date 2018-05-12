Bayking wins two titles in CLAGTC

San Carlos City tennis prodigy Bliss Bayking sustained her hot run with a two-title romp on Friday in the Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Championships (CLAGTC) Vis-Min Region Summer Tournament in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur.

Bayking who bagged a grand slam in the Bais City last week bested Ellaine Rose Bahonsua 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 to pocket the premier 18-U girls plum.

The 16-year-old Bayking then teamed up with Shedel Gica to pull off an 8-6 victory against the pair of Bahonsua and Angelly Esguerra for the 18-U girls’ doubles title.

Bayking had a chance to replicate her grand slam win last week but failed after losing to Cebu’s Tiffany Nocos 2-6, 6-2, 6-10 in the 16-U girls’ singles finals.

Nocos also ruled the 14-U girls’ division after beating Maxie Guarte 6-0, 6-1 in the finals.

In boys action, hometown bet Allyson Cabanilla beat the visiting Pete Padilla of Agusan del Sur 6-2, 6-2 for the 12-U crown while John Sosona thumped Ashton Villanueva 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 in the 14-U finals.

In other games, Agusan del Sur’s Emmanuel Pedrosa notched a 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 triumph over Rupert Tortal to grab the 18-U diadem. Tortal, on the other hand, beat Lex Estillore 6-3, 6-4 for the 16-U title.

Action continues in the CLAGTC Vis-Min Region Summer Tournament as the Butuan Capitol Tennis Club host the next leg this Sunday.