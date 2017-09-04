BBC Burma pulls Myanmar TV deal over Rohingya ‘censorship’

Share Email Shares 0

YANGON: The BBC’s Burmese language service on Monday said it was pulling a broadcasting deal with a popular Myanmar television channel citing “censorship,” with insiders saying the partners had clashed over coverage of the Muslim Rohingya minority. The announcement is the latest blow to struggling press freedoms in the country and a remarkable turnaround for a news organization that famously kept Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi up to date during her long years of house arrest under junta rule. Since April 2014, BBC Burmese broadcast a daily news program on MNTV with 3.7 million daily viewers. On Monday the BBC said it was ending the deal after MNTV censored or pulled multiple programs since March this year. “The BBC cannot accept interference or censorship of BBC programs by joint-venture TV broadcasters as that violates the trust between the BBC and its audience,” a report the BBC’s Burmese website said. The BBC statement did not detail what content was censored and MNTV did not respond to requests for comment.

AFP