BBL constitutional – Braid

ANOTHER former framer of the 1987 Constitution on Monday said the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) is “constitutional” and must be passed first by Congress before legislators pursue Charter change (Cha-cha) to shift to federal form of government.

Florangel Rosario Braid supports the view of retired Supreme Court justice Adolfo Azcuna that the BBL has no legal infirmities.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th and Risa Hontiveros filed their respective BBL measure based on the version of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC). Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd also filed his own BBL bill.

The BBL aims to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and replace it with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR) which would have more powers.

Braid and former Supreme Court justice Hilario Davide agreed that the BBL would be a “model” for federalism.

“I shared the sentiments of the fellow farmers of 1987 Constitution that the present version of BBL is constitutional. There are no constitutional infirmities,” Braid said during the sixth public hearing on the BBL.

“It is within the definition of social justice. The BBL law exemplifies the exercise of the State’s power to protect

and enhance people’s rights, dignity and honor by removing social, economic, and political, and cultural inequalities,” she said.

Davide also pushed the passage of BBL, saying it is “a way to peace, justice, development, prosperity and stability in Mindanao.”

Zubiri, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, is set to conduct the last four public hearings on BBL in Sulu and Tawi-tawi on February 8 and in Basilan and Zamboanga City on February 9.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, on the other hand, sought the inclusion of a provision in the draft BBL that would prohibit political dynasties.

“In the (upcoming) committee report, I will push for the inclusion of a prohibition on political dynasties. I am open to discuss the extent of the prohibition, but the anti-dynasty principle must be embodied in the BBL,” he said.

“The policy of anti-political dynasty must be put across. We should not sweep it under the rug. It is an issue that must be confronted,” Drilon said.

He earlier pushed for a provision that seeks to develop a strong political party system “tha t is essential in a parliamentary system of government.”

Drilon said the crafting of BBL offers an opportunity “for Congress to correct certain issues which stand in the way of moving democracy forward, particularly in the ARMM.”