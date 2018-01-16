BBL passage first before Charter change – Palace

The proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) will have to be passed by Congress before lawmakers start amending the 1987 Constitution, a Palace official said Monday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque issued the clarification amid plans of lawmakers to finish the proposed amendments to the Constitution this year for ratification by the electorate in 2019.

“The President wants to enact [the]BBL first because, in his words, mahirap na…kung magsimula ang Charter Change, na maipatupad pa ang BBL (it will be tough to implement BBL if Charter change will be done first),” Roque said in a news conference.

The proposed Bangsamoro law, a product of the peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front inked in March 2014, abolishes the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replaces it with a Bangsamoro Region that will enjoy fiscal autonomy and be governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament elected by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region’s inhabitants.

“The President is clear. He wants to enact BBL first,” Roque added.

Duterte in December 2017 said the proposed Bangsamoro law is not compliant with the Constitution.

“I do not think that it will hurdle constitutional…binabasa ko paulit-ulit (I have been reading it over and over)…the constitutional barriers,” Duterte said.

The President, however, did not specify which provisions of the proposed Bangsamoro law will violate the 1987 Constitution.

The Duterte administration is pushing for a federal form of government wherein the country will be divided into 11 federal states.

Former Chief Justice Reynato Puno earlier said the unitary form of government will not be able to accommodate the demands of Muslims who comprise at least five percent of the country’s 100 million population.

“The Philippines should federalize to enable the country to deal with the demands of our Muslim brothers to have their own homeland which they can govern based on their culture, religion, language and history. It will be very difficult for this bill [Bangsamoro Basic Law] to overcome a Constitutional challenge before the Supreme Court because we have a unitary government that is not empowered to grant the identity-based demands of our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Puno said.