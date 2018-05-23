BBL ‘riddled with unconstitutional provisions’

THE proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) backed by the Duterte administration is riddled with unconstitutional provisions, oppostion lawmakers in the House of Representatives warned Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker Rolando Andaya of Camarines Sur, Edcel Lagman of Albay and Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list made the statement on the same day that Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte met with the members of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC).

The BTC was formed following the peace agreement inked between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the government in March 2014, to draft the BBL.

Last week, the House committees of Muslim Affairs, Local Government, and Peace, Reconciliation and Unity approved the proposed BBL as proposed by the BTC.

The BTC version of the BBL sponsored by Alvarez and Fariñas under House Bill 6475, proposes to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and replace it with a Bangsamoro Region that will enjoy fiscal autonomy.

The region will be governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament elected by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region’s inhabitants.

Andaya noted that the BTC-backed House Bill 6475 grants fiscal autonomy to the Bangsamoro Region—a power that can only be granted by the Constitution.

House Bill 6475 states that the Bangsamoro region will enjoy the maximum form of fiscal autonomy “with the end view of attaining economic self-sufficiency and genuine development. It shall be entitled to all fund sources enumerated herein, and will have the power to create its sources of revenues as provided in this law.”

Lagman, for his part, argued that the BBL would contravene the Constitution since it abolishes the ARMM and replaces it with a Bangsamoro region.

Alejano is opposed to the opt-in provision and fears that the grant of fiscal autonomy—which will allocate a block grant to the Bangsamoro region—will allow the region to purchase weapons without the approval of the national government.

Senate wants BBL certified as urgent

The Senate leadership on Monday asked President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the passage of the BBL.

Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd and Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday, May 21, wrote to the President, to seek help in expediting the approval in the upper house of Senate Bill (SB) 1717 abolishing the ARMM.

“We aim to pass the said measure on third reading before the sine die adjournment of the Senate on June 2, 2018. Thus, we are hoping for your usual support as we work for the prompt passage of this law,” they said.

If certified as urgent by the President, SB 1717 could be passed in one session day.

Congress – the Senate and the House of Representatives – have only three more session days, May 23 and from May 28 to May 30, before it adjourns sine die on June 2.

SB 1717 has been approved on second reading and is undergoing interpellations.

with BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO