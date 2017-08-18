BCDA chief confident infrastructure projects to spur countryside growth

BIG-ticket infrastructure projects under the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) aimed at spurring growth in the countryside will happen under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and budget will not be a problem.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Vivencio Dizon expressed confidence that the major infrastructure projects lined up by the government would help greatly in fueling economic growth, especially in Central and Northern Luzon, and ease congestion in Metro Manila.

Speaking before The Manila Times 6th Business Forum on Philippine Infrastructure, Dizon enumerated five major projects the BCDA would be undertaking.

“We need to implement the plans to develop Central and Northern Luzon as key drivers to help in decongesting Metro Manila,” Dizon said.

Among the projects cited by Dizon included the Subic-Clark Cargo Railway Project (SCCRP), Bonifacio Global City (BGC) to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System, Clark International Airport – New Passenger Terminal Building, and the New Clark City.

Dizon, in an interview after his presentation, admitted that he was not sure if the projects would be finished on time, but noted that the plans would bear fruition.

He said that unlike other infrastructure projects of the government, the developments under the BCDA would not depend on government funding because it was working with the private sector.

“The difference with BCDA is that budget is not much of a problem for us because we work with the private sector which means the as long the private sector see that they would gain on the project they would invest,” Dizon said.

Dizon also noted that unlike in the past, the government under the Duterte administration was more determined and united in pursuing the projects.

He said because agencies were united in one purpose and officials quick in making decisions, the chances of having the projects completed fast were higher.