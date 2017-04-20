BCDA fast-tracks road build for Green City project

THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is fast-tracking road construction for the development of the ongoing Clark Green City project, BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Dizon said on Tuesday.

“We’re building the infrastructure, we’re fast-tracking it with DBM [Department of Budget and Management]. The road construction is ongoing…First, we do the road that connects Green City to the airport, that’s the most important,” Dizon told reporters on the sidelines of the Dutertenomics Forum held at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City.

In May 2014, the National Economic and Development Authority Board approved the Master Development Plan for Green City, which will feature a commercial and/or financial center while also hosting industrial, institutional and residential zones.

“The priority now is to finish the road. The road should be done by 2018, and then simultaneously we’re going to start building the sites for commercial center and housing. The city will be completed by 2022,” Dizon said.

The 15-kilometer road project will be tendered by September or October this year, he said.

Meanwhile, Dizon said that the creation of a new, world-class passenger terminal at the Clark International Airport (CRK) will start by the fourth quarter of 2017. The new terminal, with an 8-million visitor capacity, is set to be finished by 2020.

CRK is projected to increase passenger capacity by 8 million per year from the existing 4.2 million passengers per year, upon completion of Phase 1, for a total of 12.2 million passengers per annum. The ultimate target is 80 million per year upon completion of the fourth phase.

The airport is envisioned to be the biggest aviation complex in Asia and is intended to complement the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila in accordance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s dual airport policy.

The project will start by the fourth quarter of 2017 and will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Another project that will start by the fourth quarter this year and will be completed by 2020 is the Subic-Clark Cargo Railway, which will link the Subic Port and the Clark Airport, reducing congestion in Metro Manila and facilitating the transfer of goods, people and services, Dizon said.