BCDA remittances hit P5.22B in 2017

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) remitted over P5 billion in guarantee fees and dividends to the government last year, the Finance department reported on Monday.

Of the P5.22 billion turned over to the Bureau of the Treasury, P4.839 billion — representing revenues generated from asset sales — will be used for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program and other beneficiary agencies as provided by law.

In addition to the asset sale income, the BCDA also remitted P130 million in dividends and P250 million in guarantee fees.

The agency remitted P3.93 billion a year earlier, of which P3.39 billion went to the AFP Modernization Program.

In a statement, the BCDA said a recent remittance of P1.2 billion was in addition to the P3.6 billion contribution forwarded earlier this year for the AFP Modernization Program.

It said the P4.8-billion total for the year “accounts for a 300 percent increase from the average contribution of P1.5 billion for the period 2006 to 2015. The amount also increased significantly from the 2015 remittance of P2.2 billion.”

“To date, the BCDA has raised a total of P36.6 billion for the AFP modernization program which is allocated for the purchase of military equipment to ensure sustained capability upgrade of the Armed Forces,” it added.

“Of the amount, P25.2 billion accounts for the AFP share while P11.4 billion is earmarked for the replication of military facilities such as housing units, hospitals, churches, and museums, among others. This is in line with BCDA’s mandate to strengthen the Armed Forces while building great cities.”