BDO asked to detail fraud complaints

Monetary authorities want Banco de Oro (BDO) to provide more particulars with regard to client complaints of unauthorized purchases and withdrawals.

“BDO has reported to us on the matter. The BSP has requested some more details on their report,” central bank Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said in a text message on Wednesday.

In a statement, BDO said it was committed to investigate and resolve fraud cases brought to its attention by customers.

The bank claimed that there was an extraordinary rise in fraud attacks that targeted the entire industry starting October last year.

In particular, it said there was a significant increase in claims of unauthorized online and offline purchases that took place in other countries.

“It is likely that crime syndicates are ramping up their efforts to collect card and information details (primarily through physical means such as skimming, electronic means such as phishing and social engineering means such as impersonating the card owner to get confidential information),” BDO said.

The information is then sold in an online black market and a customer will end up being surprised to see that his or her debit card had been used to buy goods from an online merchant.

“Such incidents must be reported by the customer, after which we will launch an investigation to understand where the fraud took place,” BDO said.

“This is a thorough and complex investigation process which involves five parties: The customer, the customer’s bank (in this case BDO), the third party payment system (such as Visa and Mastercard), the bank or third party payment processor of the merchant and the merchant itself,” it added.

BDO said that about one-third of the cases had been classified as “legitimate fraud”. Other cases, however, comprise “familiar fraud” where friends or family use a customer’s accounts without their knowledge.

There are also “illegitimate complainants” with full knowledge of the transactions but who have claimed otherwise to extract financial gain.