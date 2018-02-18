BDO leads PH banks among valuable banking brands

Banco de Oro (BDO Unibank) led several Philippine banks in the latest ranking of the world’s 500 most valuable banking brands according to the 2018 Brand Finance Banking 500 report.

Based on the said report, BDO’s ranking improved from 164 last year to 159 this year as its higher brand value also increased from $1.059 billion to $1.233 billion while its brand rating of AAA- remained unchanged. It’s worth noting, however, that BDO also dropped a notch from number 14 to 15 in terms of Asean ranking.

Right behind BDO is the Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company (Metrobank) which jumped seven notches from its 170 ranking last year to its current position at 163. Its higher brand value also increased from $997 million in 2017 to $1.204 billion this year while its brand rating actually improved from AA to AA+. Metrobank’s Asean ranking, however, remained unchanged as it is still perched at number 16.

Also making a significant leap from 188 to 179 in the world rankings is the Ayala-owned Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). Its higher brand value also increased from $882 million in 2017 to $980 million this year. Brand rating also dramatically improved from AA to AAA-. BPI remains at number 18 in terms of its Asean ranking.

BDO, Metrobank and BPI are also the only Philippine banks in the Asean Top 20. Five other Philippine banks cracked the world’s Top 500 and made it to the Asean Top 39.

They are Security Bank Corporation (ranked 336 worldwide, number 26 Asean), Union Bank of the Philippines (ranked 359 worldwide, number 28 Asean), Philippine National Bank (ranked 386 worldwide, number 31 Asean), China Banking Corp. (ranked 434 worldwide, number 36 Asean) and East West Banking Corp. (ranked 435 worldwide and number 37 Asean).

EastWest Bank is a new entrant in this year’s rankings.

Three Singapore banks namely DBS, OCBC Bank and UOB were able to maintain their Top 3 Asean rankings from 2017 as were the rest of the Asean Top 10 composed of banks from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The Brand Finance Global 500 report can be downloaded at brandfinance.com.