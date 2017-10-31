BDO nets P20.4B on strong loan growth

HENRY Sy-led BDO Unibank, Inc. reported a net income of P20.4 billion for the first nine months of 2017, up 5 percent from a year ago, on the back of sustained growth in lending, deposit-taking and fee-based businesses.

“On a normalized basis, net income would have grown by 17 percent after excluding extraordinary items primarily related to the consolidation of the bank’s life insurance business—BDO Life—in 2016,” the company said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.

Net interest income rose 23 percent to P59.8 billion, driven by the 18 percent increase in customer loan portfolio to P1.7 trillion. It said asset growth was funded by a 15 percent hike in total deposits to P2.1 trillion, fueled by a 20 percent increase in current account/savings account (CASA), representing 73 percent of total deposits.

Non-interest income grew 9 percent to P34.8 billion. Fee-based income expanded by 30 percent to P20.8 billion, insurance premiums increased 19 percent to P7.2 billion, while trading and foreign exchange income fell 26 percent to P3.3 billion.

BDO’s operating expenses grew by 20 percent to P63.6 billion. “However, on a comparable basis of net extraordinary items, operating expenses would have risen by only 13 percent in line with BDO’s continued business expansion,” the bank said.

The bank set aside P4.4 billion in provisions even as gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio and NPL cover remained steady at 1.3 percent and 136 percent, respectively.

“With a strong capital base, solid business franchise and extensive geographic reach, the bank is well-positioned to take full advantage of the country’s growth opportunities and further strengthen its dominance in the industry,” it said.