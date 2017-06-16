BDO tells customers to report unauthorized transactions

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) on Friday advised customers to report unauthorized transactions from their accounts as the bank obtained information on possible automated teller machine (ATM) fraud.

In an advisory, said BDO said it received reports of potentially compromised ATM with cardholders reporting losses.

“Customers with unauthorized transactions may reach out to the bank via formal channels so that their cases may be properly investigated and, where confirmed as impacted, may be reimbursed,” it said.

BDO assured the public it is exerting efforts to protect its cardholders and their transactions.

Incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said the central bank “will need to check it first.”

Espenilla is the current deputy governor for the Supervision and Examination Sector, which oversees BSP-supervised financial institutions like BDO.

This incident came a week after Bank of the Philippine Islands deactivated its online services and ATMs that lasted for two days to rectify an internal error that double-posted transactions made between April 27 and May 2.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO