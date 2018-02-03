‘Be my Valentine’

WITH just a little over a week to go before the most romantic day of the year unfolds, here is The Manila Times’ annual guide to celebrating Valentine’s around the metro—whether in a relationship, with family or a group of single friends.

@ Novotel Manila Araneta Center

Celebrate love at Novotel Manila Araneta Center with its Valentine’s week offers. Feast at the Food Exchange Manila for lunch or dinner buffet and indulge on dishes well loved around the world. Also, savor a life in pink as the night’s performers serenade couples, families or friends enjoying the buffet. Ladies are also in for a treat with a Valentine’s gift—a special box of chocolates from Executive Pastry Chef Manuel Sy. For a more intimate and romantic Valentine’s Day celebration, delight in dinner under the stars with À La Belle Étoile (Under The Beautiful Star) at the Versailles Garden, located on the 7th floor.

@ Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

Experience the magic of love and romance at the air as sky hotel, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila. Take the better half to an ultimate experience with special offers to enjoy at Cucina and Lung Hin. Cucina elevates its live action stations for this sweet celebration, especially the well-loved seafood station. Meanwhile, have an intimate affair while experiencing a fine and intricate celebration over a classic cuisine that is impeccable for every palate at Lung Hin.

@ New World Makati Hotel

Gift your special someone with a romantic getaway at New World Makati Hotel. Avail of the Sweet February package to enjoy stylish accommodations, modern amenities, and a beautifully boxed pair of wine vials from WIT. Available on February 14, and all weekends of February, book a Superior room, Deluxe room, Residence Club Deluxe, or a One Bedroom Suite inclusive of a sumptuous breakfast buffet for two and late check-out at 4 pm for stays booked on Fridays and Saturdays.

@ Hotel Jen Manila

Why not enjoy a dreamy staycation for Valentine’s Day? A deluxe room is inclusive of daily buffet breakfast for two persons at Latitude, access to Windows by the Bay; late check-out until 3 pm (subject to availability) and scheduled shuttle service to SM Mall of Asia, among many other perks. The Valentine Room package is available from February 1 to 28. Latitude, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, and Windows by the Bay, the chill-out lounge located at the hotel’s 19th floor, set the perfect atmosphere for February 14.

@ Hotel Kimberly

Enjoy a romantic date at Hotel Kimberly from February 9 to 18 as the hotel offers a delicious multi-course meal couples looking for something special to celebrate. After an exquisite meal, relax and unwind in one of the luxurious bedrooms, set up especially for you and your partner.

@ Makati Diamond Residences

A decadent dinner buffet awaits at Alfred, Makati Diamond Residences on Valentine’s Day. Treat the significant other to a lovely feast that includes cheese fondue, salmon gravlax, and roast beef, followed by luscious strawberry shortcake and rosewater macarons for dessert. The Valentine’s Day dinner buffet is on February 14 from 6 to 10 pm.

@ City of Dreams Manila

City of Dreams Manila rekindles the flame of love this February with dining experiences and confectioneries. The Tasting Room at NÜWA (the rebranded Crown Towers) introduces Chef de Cuisine Frederic Thevenet’s fresh, contemporary take on haute French cuisine infused with Asian influences, with a five-course Valentine’s Tasting Menu. At Nobu Manila, diners can sweep their loved ones off their feet with the seven-course Valentine’s Day Omakase dinner menu on February 13 and 14. On the other hand, Crystal Dragon’s award-winning Cantonese cuisine is made even more special with the Valentine’s Day five-course dinner set menu available on February 13 to15. Meanwhile, from February 5 to 14, Red Ginger offers a chocolate fondue platter during lunch and dinner, for which a variety of flavors are offered. Sweet gifts as a gesture of love, and well-curated Valentine’s presents are also offered at Café Society from February 9 to 15.

@ Manila Pavilion Hotel

Celebrate love month with a romantic dinner buffet date with live acoustic serenade and a special giveaway for the ladies. Gift her with this month’s featured cake, the stunning Strawberry L’Opera available at Patisserie or surprise her with a romantic room with the Stay to Celebrate Room Promo inclusive of an overnight stay, breakfast buffet for two, and a special set-up on preferred occasion. Promo is valid until March 30.

@ Marriott Manila

Marriott Manila brilliantly adapted the best-selling novel trilogy ‘Fifty Shades of Gery’ by E.L. James into their Valentine specials to give that daring, intimate and memorable affair. Like a true Mr. Grey, date under the stars at the hotel’s rooftop pool bar, The Deck and have the most romantic five-course dinner with a breathtaking cityscape view. The gents can also be old romantics with an intimate dinner at the multi-awarded Cru Steakhouse. Their bestsellers will surely captivate those who love U.S. Certified Angus Beefs in different cuts or a huge board with three varieties of steaks. Finally, for those who want intensely satisfying treat, the buffet spreads at Marriott Café aims nothing but to please.

@ Belmont Hotel

In celebration of the love month, Belmont Hotel has a special overnight stay package that includes breakfast buffet for two, a bottle of sparkling wine, a premium cheese platter, and an adorable plush Belmont bear. Proving that being in love need not break the bank, Belmont Hotel’s Be In Love package is available daily this February. Movie lovers can also enjoy a thrilling night every week at Rooftop 11, Belmont Hotel’s al fresco roof deck pool and bar. Entrance to Belmont’s Monday Movie Nights is free and open to Hotel guests and Rooftop 11 diners. On Valentine’s evening, Café Belmont presents lovers with the Romantic Date Night set menu.

@ Toblerone

This season, keep it simple and personal through by designing a Toblerone Valentine-inspired blank packs. To help make creative juices flow, Toblerone pop-up Valentine stations will be set up in Robinson’s Galleria, SM North EDSA, and SM Megamall from February 1 to 14. Be inspired to express artistic love with the help of local artists and calligraphers who will be there on selected dates.

@ Dusit Thani Manila

Make this month extra special with variety of Valentine’s Day offerings. Fall in love all over again with the pleasures of a luxurious stay in any of the hotel’s well-appointed guestrooms and suites. On the night of February 14, embark in a gastronomic journey in any of the hotel’s specialty restaurants—The Pantry, Benjarong and Umu, with special Valentine offers that will surely make this year’s celebration the best one yet. Also, create the perfect romantic mood at Devarana Spa that features a special treatment inspired by the folklore story behind one of the Thailand’s most famous desserts—Sanay Chan.

@ Rustan’s

Convey deepest affections, which cannot be captured with words, through wonderful tokens of love found at Rustan’s. Sparkling Jewels is a classic Valentine’s gift for the ladylove. From rose and yellow golds to diamonds and other precious stones, Adami & Martucci and Tiffany& Co. has beautiful selections to put add sparkle to the season. Lovely trinkets from Swarovski (in photo) and Orelia will definitely be the delight of the recipient.

@ Pizza Hut

Say “I love you” in the most unique way possible with Pizza Hut. Personal, regular or large pan pizzas come in the limited-edition Pizza Hut Valentine’s Box that serve as a giant greeting card. One can also get creative and write, doodle, or design a personal message directly on the box.

@ Enchanted Kingdom

Enchanted Kingdom (EK) offers a twist to the usual Valentines date with “Enchanting Dinner in the Sky.” Couples and group dates can enjoy an enchanting dinner date on board the 130-feet tall Wheel of Fate (Ferris Wheel) complete with a set of flavorful menu.

The Couple package and the group of four package (with Agila) are inclusive of regular day passes, dinner on the Wheel of Fate, a souvenir photo and premier seats at the world-class Enchanted Musical show. Pre-booked guests are also entitled to a 10 percent discount on merchandise and selected stores.

@ Heraposh

Heraposh is a fashion brand that brings Korean Fashion style to the doorstep. The brand offers 14 gift bundles that are perfect for Valentine, some of which can be purchased with up to 70 percent. Moreover, every bundle includes premium items and a complimentary rose. These bundles are available for free shipping in selected areas in Metro Manila only.

@ Go Hotel

Singles ladies and gents can also enjoy the festivities on February 15. Go Hotels offers recommendations where the gang can celebrate: the Go Hotels in Timog Avenue, Quezon City which has the same world-class facilities the brand is known for. Moreover, there’s the spa service provided by Venus Touch Spa to cap off a whole evening of partying.