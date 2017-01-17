Be the CEO of your own health

Busy individuals who are trying to climb the corporate ladder usually put career goals as their priority and often resort to unhealthy lifestyle habits such as a grab-and-go diet and lack of sleep. Work-related stress has also been shown in studies as a factor in many lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. These conditions can be manageable if caught early. However, many professionals often neglect getting a thorough medical check-up.

Healthway Medical promotes a proactive lifestyle through preventive healthcare, backed up by consistent health awareness promotion. With Healthway Medical’s innovative HealthCheQ, a comprehensiveexecutive check-up package, these hardworking executives can be the CEO of their own health. By taking charge of your one’s health,one can live a healthier and happier life.



HealthcheQbest fits individuals who value health and time. The package includes complete laboratory & imaging studies, a comprehensive physical evaluation, and special examinations, with the assurance of a fast and efficient delivery of results.

An executive health and wellness assistant attends to the needs of HealthCheQpatients. Procedures are done in half a day and results are available through Healthway Medical’s Online Portals- Client and Patient Portal for convenience and security.

For a total wellness experience, HealthCheQ comes with an overnight stay in a hotel from Healthway Medical’s hotel partners.

