Be vigilant, country facing new war – Medialdea

PILAR, Bataan: Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Monday asked Filipinos to be vigilant in the ace of a new war the country faces as he paid tribute to the sacrifices of World War II veterans during the 76th Commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan at the Mount Samat Shrine here.

Medialdea said that after “one of the worst chapters in history” that is the Fall of Bataan on April 9, 1942, the country faces new enemies in the form of poverty, corruption, terrorism, illegal drugs, criminality and threats to environment.

He recalled the Marawi siege where 165 soldiers and policemen died to free the city last year from the Islamic State-inspired terrorists who held the city under siege.

“Another threat that we should diligently guard against and not allow to prosper are acts against our sovereignty and democratic process by foreign bodies,” he said.

These enemies, he said, are creeping into the very fabric of society that remembers the sacrifice of 76,000 soldiers who endured the Bataan Death March, about 66,000 of whom were Filipinos and 10,000 Americans.

“It is constant vigilance, courage and by saving our nation from these forces that we can continue to enjoy the liberty that our forbearers fought for,” Medialdea said.

The Executive Secretary also assured veterans and their families that the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte will provide better health benefits and improve the management of pension accounts of more than 44,000 military and war veterans.

From 2017 until March this year, more than 6,000 WWII veterans and their dependents benefited from medical services through 270 accredited hospitals, he said.

Medialdea also highlighted Philippine relations with WWII ally United States of America and erstwhile aggressor Japan.

Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda and US Embassy Charge d’ Affaires Michael Klecheski both acknowledged the gallantry of war heroes during the Japanese occupation from 1941 to 1945 and cited stronger relations with the Philippines.