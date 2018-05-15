Bea Alonzo promotes latest movie ‘Kasal’

Just as she publicly confirmed in a taped interview over ABS-CBN’s nightly newscast “TV Patrol” that she and boyfriend Gerald Anderson had indeed broken up, noted dramatic star Bea Alonzo was fielding questions at a press conference for her latest movie “Kasal,” which opens in cinemas today.

Ever gracious and dignified, the prime actress neither flinched nor winced when someone asked if she still believes in marriage, the obvious theme of Star Cinema movie.

She simply replied, “It’s commitment that I believe ay bagay na hindi pinaplano. Pero naniniwala ako sa kasal.”

It will be remembered that rumors about Bea and Gerald’s breakup initially cropped up in March during the promotion of the latter’s movie with 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, “My Perfect You,” also under Star Cinema. Those glued to social media sites noticed how Bea suddenly un-followed her boyfriend’s Instagram account, after which she did the same for Pia.

Fans of the couple were appeased come Easter when they learned that Gerald joined Bea’s Holy Week break in London. At the time, only Gerald came out to address the issue saying that while they had a “simple misunderstanding,” everything was “OK” between them.

All the same, the break up rumors did not let up until Bea’s interview with Star Patrol’s MJ Felipe, where she said she is “technically” single, adding that she and Gerald are at least “talking.”

Now 30 years old, considered by many in showbiz lately as the marrying age, it seems that a walk down the aisle may not be in Bea’s immediate future, unless a whirlwind romance sweeps her off her feet.

The case is the total opposite for her character in Kasal, however—incidentally Star Cinema’s opening salvo for its 25th anniversary—as she portrays Lia, a humble school teacher who is about to marry Cebu’s most eligible bachelor (Paulo Avelino) when her ex-boyfriend (Derek Ramsay) suddenly shows up, causing her to doubt her feelings for her fiancé.

It should be noted that Kasal marks Bea’s return to the big screen since 2016’s “How To Be Yours” across Gerald. An ex-couple themselves in real life [they first got together in 2010]it was while making this movie that they rekindled their romance.

During the press conference, with personal questions banned in the Q&A, Bea chose to speak highly of her two leading men whom she had both worked with in the past. Bea and Derek first worked together in the movie “And I Love You So” (2009), and again in the prime time series “Magkaribal” (2010). With Paolo, she appeared in another prime time series “Sana Bukas Pa Ang Kahapon” (2014).

She especially heaped praises on Derek who returns to ABS-CBN’s backyard via this Star Cinema movie, saying, “It feels great to work with Derek again. Iba rin kasi ang chemistry naming dalawa and nagkakaintindihan kami nang husto sa set. I can say he’s the kind of actor who’s really born to be a leading man.”

As Kasal opens today, The T-Zone wishes Bea well—both for the success of her new movie and in her personal life.