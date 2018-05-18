Bea Alonzo says no to divorce

Bea Alonzo glowed in her pastel off-shoulder and backless outfit preceded among others by her two impassioned leading men Paulo Avelino and Derek Ramsay during the press conference of their movie, “Kasal.”

Said Star Cinema offering is Bea’s comeback mainstream movie after she did her hit romantic drama “How To Be Yours” in 2016 and after her first major project “A Love To Last” went off the air.

Reporters would have pricked Bea on her reported tiff and silence with boyfriend Gerald Anderson, if not for presscon moderator Ethel Ramos who prevailed to focus questions instead on the film as the first offering for the 25th year anniversary of Star Cinema in the business of film making, and not to dwell on Bea’s alleged strained relationship with Gerald which has nothing to do with said film.

So when she was asked her stand on divorce, Bea with ease spoke volumes about it.

“This is just my opinion, and without judgment for those who believe in divorce. Ako, just like Derek [Ramsay] I don’t believe in divorce. Kasi para sa akin, napaka­importanteng commitment ang marriage. Parang, why get married if you are going to get divorced eventually or if there is a ready option to get a divorce for that matter? Para lang naman sa akin ito and I don’t judge the people who believe in it and who are going through divorce,” she said.

And what is “kasal” or marriage to her?

Bea said that marriage is a commitment for life that cannot be planned to make it happen at the flick of a finger like an afterthought.

“To me, marriage is a milestone, like a blessing, a biyaya. It just comes I think at the right time. And if it does come, siguro yun na yun, and ready ka na for it,” she said.