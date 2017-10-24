Bea Binene is now a movie producer

Final call for ‘Fading Paradise,’ teen actress’ first movie venture at QCinema

Nineteen-year-old TV star Bea Binene has ventured into the other side of moviemaking as producer of an advocacy film titled, “Fading Paradise,” a story about millennials trying to find a missing island in Bicol.

Fading Paradise underlines how excessive waste and its improper disposal poses a threat on the country’s beautiful islands.

As part of the cast, Binene is one of two best friends along with Krystal Reyes who go on a search for the paradise island where they grew up. Upon reaching their destination, they sadly realize that the paradise they once knew is now just a beautiful memory.

In deciding to produce a movie, Binene told The Manila Times how she had long wanted to come up with a project out of her passion to protect Mother Earth. She hopes that Fading Paradise, a featured movie in the ongoing QCinema Film Festival, will be able to help spread awareness on the need to be responsible citizens for the sake of the environment.

“My mom and I wanted to produce an indie film na may cause and gusto namin siyang i-tour sa mga schools. So we came up with the concept na magaan lang but can still educate others. Our target audience is really the millennials,” said the GMA Network artist.

With her first movie venture now in select cinemas, Binene is grateful to have enjoyed the support of celebrity friends, namely the rest of the cast including Coleen Perez, Kenneth Paul Cruz, Mark Castillo and Angelo Serno, with the special participation of Alma Moreno.