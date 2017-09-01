Bea, Ian and Iza share pointers from ‘A Love To Last’

With celebrity couples often ending up in splits-ville, this tech-savvy generation came up with the hashtag #walangforever to remind one another that relationships—no matter how promising or seemingly “made in heaven”—shouldn’t be expected to last. Think Brangelina.

Refreshingly though, prime time stars Bea Alonzo, Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado of the ABS-CBN hit series “A Love To Last” beg to differ.

Speaking to the media at the press conference for their show’s final five weeks on air, the good-looking and talented trio declared they believe love can last—or at least “be prolonged”—with the help of vital virtues.

Veneracion, who has been happily married non-showbiz wife Pam Gallardo for 20 years now, cited the importance of respect and patience.

“I think couples must have respect for each other’s individuality. More importantly, they must have a bottomless pit of patience, which my wife definitely has,” chuckled the 42-year-old actor.

Calzado, on the other hand, believes that besides loving each other, an enduring relationship is possible with “respect, trust, understanding, communication and compromise.”

And indeed, the 35-year-old speaks from experience what with a successful six-year relationship with English businessman Ben Wittle going from strength to strength. She further takes pride that her past relationships have all been long-term by today’s definition.

“Also, expectations should not be high all the time because they can be very disappointing if not met. We have to learn to manage them,” the award-winning actress added.

Although the youngest of the bunch, Alonzo had a single tip to share, which she confessed she learned not only from her previous relationships, but also from her character Andrea in A Love to Last.

“I’d say one important ingredient to a long-lasting relationship is to never give up on love or on somebody you love. Once you commit to your partner, you should be able stand up for him no matter how difficult the situation becomes,” the 29-year-old, who is currently in a “special relationship” with Gerald Anderson, noted.

Alonzo’s take is certainly lifted from the series where her character is learning how hard it is to be married to Anton (Veneracion) what with his meddling ex-wife Grace (Calzado) and their children who are still adjusting to the situation.

Likewise, in the story, Anton finds it difficult to understand the sentiments of his second wife, which Veneracion said he is learning from as a husband in real life.

“I could say that playing Anton for the past eight months has taught me how different a male’s perspective is from that of a female. For example, while reading the script, I’d often ask Bea if in real life she would really sulk over something I would consider superficial. And she’d say yes,” he explained.

From such encounters in the series, Veneracion realized how men can be very insensitive to the female perceptions sometimes.

“We operate very differently, and maybe that’s why they say, ‘men are from Mars and women are from Venus,’ at least in the way we communicate,” he offered.

The bottom line is, to make a relationship last, Calzado, Veneracion and Alonzo agree that both sides have to put in the effort and compromise if they believe their partner or spouse is worth it.

It is these takeaways from A Love To Last that have certainly made the series relatable to prime time audiences, so much so that they have stayed on top of the ratings game since premiering in January. Boosting the fame of the trio even more, in fact, a concert spin-off of the program will be held on September 8 at Kia Theater at Cubao’s Araneta Center in Quezon City.

Titled, “#LoveGoals: A Love to Last Concert,” the cast will mostly sing songs by Jose Mari Chan, which have served as their soundtrack on prime time.

“We’re really overwhelmed by the success of the show, which makes us very excited to thank our fans in the coming concert. We hope to see everyone there,” Veneracion ended.