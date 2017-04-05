Are you beach-ready yet?

With the beginning of summer officially announced on Wednesday, and next week’s break almost within reach, many a family and friends are surely headed to enjoy the sun, sea and sand in the coming days.

The question is, are you ready to go into the summer season in style?

For equally important as the destination is bringing the right wardrobe, accessories, as well as sun-protective gear to make sure every memory made is both comfy and picture-perfect.

And so today, The Manila Times breaks down the sizzling summer styles of 2017 from head to toe to get our readers ready for their beach adventure.

Leave ‘em lines. At the end of the day’s dip, dress up for nights on the beach with Uniqlo’s Ultra Seamless intimates, which promise to enhance a woman’s figure in those sexy sun dresses without visible lines. More importantly, these innovations—available in bikini and hiphugger designs—are made from lightweight fabric that feels like a second skin, to make sure you’re not extra hot in an uncomfortable way.

Feet candy. Banana Peel introduces its next new flip-flop attraction for Summer 2017, matching the fun and energy of the season in eye-catching colors. The Hopscotch collection is designed to take vacationers from the beach to every where else this season.

Swim in the South Seas. Marks & Spencer helps every woman get summer-ready with a bathing suit collection inspired by the South Seas in cool tropical monochromatic prints. For a bolder choice among the pack, try a shard print halter swimsuit.

When the sun shines its brightest, it’s time to protect the eyes. Created in 1953, Ray-Ban reinvents this season’s hot pick, the Signet with distinctive metal profiles, high definition details, and unique shades. A unisex style, the specs are available both for sun and as optical frames.

For sweet adventures. Those who opt to explore the beach beyond the water should be sure to get out of their flip-flops and into protective and comfortable footwear. New from Crocs this season is the patented Croclite material with soft and non-marking features in lightweight and water-friendly options. Best of all, it’s also odor-resistant, which should make for sweet adventures on a scorching day.

Block and soothe. With the use of sunblock already part of Filipino habits these days, it will also be good to imbibe an after-sun routine. Nothing difficult. Just lather a product like Celeteque Dermoscience Sun Care Skin Relief After-Sun Gel to provide immediate moisture and cooling relief to sun exposed skin. Its anti-inflammatory soothing extracts reduce the skin’s possible inflammation after prolonged sun exposure, which can’t be avoided on the beach.

What about watershorts? For men, watershorts are the top essentials on the beach. The “Pocket Drainag” feature makes a comeback from Speedo’s 2016 innovations. Combined with style, gear up in this electrofield printed 22” watershorts made from water-repellant fabric with the said clever pocket drainage system to ensure the pair stays lightweight, even when wet.

Ravin’ on rashguards. For carefree adventures, the Play and Fun sun protection collection, also from Speedo, provides apparel that offers protection from harsh ultraviolet rays for all ages. Combined with color and style, this fashionable rashguard and 3/4-length bottoms looks good on the beach while ensuring the wearer UV protection of UPF 50+ to prevent sunburn.