RARE is it that a leader is given the chance to build a city from rubble. That one can fashion a future so different from the past. Five months of urban guerrilla fighting under a state of martial law and thereafter upon liberation, Marawi stands as the beacon of hope of what can be from what has been.

Advertisements

Marawi cannot be like Tacloban after Yolanda. It cannot be like Zamboanga City after the siege of 2013. It cannot be the show window of delay, corruption and the inability of national government to rebuild effectively, efficiently and economically. It cannot be that rebuilding takes a generation. Marawi can be the “shining city atop a hill” if PRRD wills it. There is no reason or room to fail. Duterte is Mindanaon. He has Muslim blood. Marawi is Muslim. Marawi is legacy.

Marawi showed to all the bravery of men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We have today a professional military far different from the uniforms and ills of the past. The fear that martial law will always be just like the past has been set aside. The willingness to sacrifice and die for country has never before been felt and seen in contemporary Philippines. Still, so many narratives yet to be told. A grateful nation stands in awe of the bravery and gallantry of the AFP and the flag, tattered and faded, that has been flying since day one. It feels good to be Filipino!

Marawi is also testament to how extremism, bigotry and intolerance of faith could be. The destruction of Catholic churches and the total disregard of religious freedom need to be addressed among young Muslims. Such behavior is not associated with Muslims, much more with Filipino Muslims. That it can happen today is alarming. And still we wonder, why has ARMM not addressed these? Why are the provinces under ARMM still poor? Why are public services still wanting? And why are public officials there very, very rich?

The national government will just have to stop the practice of using ARMM as releasing agency of huge amounts of cash earmarked for some activities of the national government. ARMM has often been the releasing agency of public fund for use in different areas, most especially during the build-up to elections.

Marawi is also failed governance. The moment the crisis broke, most of the public officials left their posts and went to Cotabato City. They failed to provide intelligence of the build-up and miserably failed to assist the national government during the crisis by abandoning their posts. Go to the various localities around Lake Lanao and one can feel the creeping invasion of extremism if not properly addressed. The poorest communities of the province are around the lake. The over-concentration of economic activities in Marawi has caused the imbalance. When local governments just abandon their posts and watch from afar how Marawi was being occupied by IS, one wonders if the local governments in the area were actually functioning or are just there to hold on to power and amass more cash to ensure political survival. After all, the politics in the region is defined by money, lots and lots of money.

Marawi sits on military reservation and there are problems with land titles which throw all plans for rebuilding the city. Building on Ground Zero has to be studied carefully since it was the center of economic activities. Clearing all the problems of titles and ownership, the national government would have to build the roads first and the government center before tackling the very problematic issue of permanent housing. School buildings and markets are priorities. But as each day passes, the Task Force Bangon Marawi is confronted with several laws that restrict their effectivity on the ground. You want to speed up rebuilding Marawi, then suspend all laws pertaining to construction while under martial law.

Two things standout in Marawi which can be useful in the rebuilding phase: it is an educational hub with the Mindanao State University (MSU), and hosts Lake Lanao, which provides a third of Mindanao’s power supply. Agus River flows through Marawi. Six hydroelectric plants cascade from the mouth of the lake. The plants have a combined installed capacity of 728 megawatts of clean and cheap energy.

MSU is 56 years old and is central to the development of the human capital of Mindanao. Eight of the 11 satellite campuses of MSU, such as the MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology and the MSU General Santos, have become autonomous units under the MSU system. MSU should provide the gray matter in putting together the final rebuilding plan. It can likewise assist in community work and mobilization. Give MSU a front seat in the task force.

Finally, the victory in Marawi cannot be isolated from the global movement of IS in building a caliphate in the region, if not in Southern Philippines. There can never be another Basak Malutlut. The Duterte-led battle has hopefully closed the lid on a Mosul in Manila. Post-Marawi is critical because in times of peace, one would have to rebuild and rearm. Muslim leaders and ulama would have to carefully study the kind and brand of education that is being offered so as to prevent a generation of misguided Filipino Muslims determined to destroy what is Filipino in them. ARMM should stop being a milking cow of Muslim politicians and certain national government officials. Corruption in the peace process will have to end.

Marawi cannot fail because it was liberated by the blood of Filipinos. The beacon of hope flies, tattered and faded, but it flies mightily proud for that single moment of what country means for us. Let us not fail them.