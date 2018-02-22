Bean counter no more!

The accountant of yesteryear has evolved a great deal, says consummate networker Manny Reyes. Let him list the ways.

• Information is at everyone’s fingertips because of technology, and this helps young professionals mature at a faster rate.

• Instead of 15 years to become full partner, the process has been reduced to 12 years, especially if the person has the passion and energy for the work.

• Accountants are no longer expected to bury their heads in books or ledgers. They have to learn to develop people skills since part of their job also involves networking and marketing their services.

• Auditing firms of the future will be hiring not only accountants and tax lawyers, but engineers as well, the more technology will be used to streamline accounting procedures and operations.