Beard, Salinel lead MOS recipients

British School Manila’s Tara Beard and Diliman Preparatory School’s John Xavier Salinel bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in the Motivational Division of the 117th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 11th Sen. Nikki Coseteng Swimming Championship held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Beard collected 34 points to earn the top honors in the girls’ 7-year category while Salinel bagged 42 points in winning the MOS trophy in the boys’ 9-year of the event supported by The Manila Times.

Also winning MOS awards were University of the Philippines Integrated School standouts Neil Thomas Banatao (boys’ 7-year), Lara Antonette Tante (girls’ 13-year) and Zerah Bernadette Ballarta (girls’ 11-year), and Our Lady of Fatima University bets Sophia Corpuz (girls’ 14-year) and Cyrus Allen Ponio (boys’ 12-year).

The other awardees were Summer Tiffany Macantan (6-under), Alyana Gem Villapena (8), Sabrina Campana (9), Beatriz Gayo (10), Janet Maria Nessa De Alba (12) and Patricia Alburo (15-over) in girls, and Nathaniel Capua (6-under), Charles Matthew De Luna (8), Inigo Agoncillo (10), Josef Benedikt Monuz (11), Sacha Villanueva (13), Edward Carlos Enriquez (14) and Jelwyn Zarsuelo (15-over) in boys.

“All swimmers started in the Motivational Division. We just need to be patient since these young swimmers are just starting to learn especially with proper strokes. If they’re ready enough, we are sending them to international competitions to further hone their skills and boost their confidence,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Among the products of PSL Motivational are Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Marc Bryan Dula who are now winning gold medals in international competitions in Japan, Australia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Qatar.

Recently, Mojdeh (female) and Dula (male) were named as PSL Swimmers of the Year following their impressive showing for the past year.

“We want to discover talented swimmers who will join the ranks of Jasmine and Marc. We, at PSL, are helping these kids cross the bridge easier. We want them to experience competing for our country as early as possible. It’s way better to win medals in international competition than winning in a local tournament,” added Papa.