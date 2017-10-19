To beat terrorism and crime, we must all fight

IT could have been worse, far worse.

The Marawi siege killed more than a thousand people, destroyed Muslim Mindanao’s cultural capital, and bloodied the Armed Forces of the Philippines for nearly five months.

But thankfully there were no bombings, shootings, and hostage-taking in major cities. Pundits now warn of such attacks, and in his Tuesday briefing, AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla urged continued vigilance.

Still, one hopes that if Islamic State-driven extremists could not mount deadly mayhem while government forces were tied up in Marawi, the IS cabal are less likely to do so with the military redeploying elsewhere.

Plus: The Philippine National Police, recently relieved of anti-narcotics operations, is turning PNP personnel and resources toward fighting lawlessness, including terrorism.

That’s the hope, at least. But in reality, and considering the fearsome violence perpetrated in Paris, London, Manchester, Istanbul, Cairo, and, most recently, Las Vegas, despite far more capable security forces there, the threat of massive carnage will not go away, however many Hapilons and Mautes are neutralized.

And now, with IS and other terrorist groups seeing huge recruitment and propaganda potential in the Philippines after Marawi, plus the kith, kin, and communities of more than 800 slain terrorists possibly seeking vengeance, we must redouble counter-terrorist vigilance and measures.

The need for ‘shared responsibility’

Which brings us to the “shared responsibility” urged by General Padilla in the Mindanao Hour briefing to Palace media on Tuesday. The AFP spokesman said:

“Shared responsibility in security … is the participation of every citizen to always be on the alert; to always be vigilant; to always be on guard for any kind of threat that may be around their places of abode or their places of work, or during their transition from anywhere during travel. If you see any suspicious-looking persons … report this to the authorities as soon as possible, so that we can guarantee the safety of these areas.”

In short, the AFP seeks the help of the people it protects. The reason is simple: our forces can do a far better job of fighting lawless elements and securing the nation if the people actively help them.

Take the killing of Hapilon and Maute. Reportedly, an escaped hostage pointed where the two terrorist leaders hid. So, troops, snipers, and a heavily armed armored vehicle took positions within striking distance, and mowed down the pair and their companions when they stepped out in the open.

Intelligence from barangay residents also helped the AFP wipe out some 60 Abu Sayyaf guerrillas who tried to infiltrate Bohol in April, perhaps targeting ministerial meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

On the other hand, President Rodrigo Duterte fumed over the lack of warnings from Marawi officials about terrorist hideouts, including bomb-proof tunnels. Local officials disputed the criticism, but surely indisputable is the failure to alert authorities to the stockpiling of Maute arms, ammo and explosives enough for months of fighting.

Besides intelligence, crucial security measures for citizens include: safeguarding and counseling family and friends against extremism, including online activity; reporting entities doing IS recruitment, funding, and propaganda, even those in charity work; and undertaking basic household, neighborhood or establishment security, like ensuring everyone there knows what suspicious events to watch for, and how to report them.

Those in charge of banks, corporations, office buildings, malls, and other large establishments have immense responsibility to secure their premises and all the people working and transacting business there.

That means not only deploying security personnel and systems, but also monitoring staff for possible extremist affiliations, which could lead them to compromise physical and cyber security, facilitate money transfers and other illicit transactions, and even commit terrorist acts like sabotage, hostage-taking, and mass murder.

Most important, there is need to maintain a perspective hostile to terrorism, which can exploit legitimate grievances as well as loyalties to faith, nation, race, community and family for violent ends.

That hostility to political violence must encompass not just the pseudo-religious extremism of Islamic State, but also the violent ideologies of the communist insurgency, which has shown itself utterly insincere in peace efforts and unprincipled in its attacks, even during the Marawi war.

In sum, every peace-loving, law-abiding Filipino must not yield an inch to violent groups of whatever political persuasion, in our places of domicile, work and leisure, in our families and communities, and in our minds and hearts. Terrorist violence for whatever cause is evil; we must fight it every time, everywhere, and in every way.

Crime and drugs too

The same national solidarity and resolve to resist terrorist groups must be applied to criminal syndicates, which seek to enslave and exploit swathes of society with narcotics, extortion, jueteng, and violence, and control government officials and entities with bribes and threats.

Like Islamic State, the largest of these lawless cabals can harness massive funds from abroad, plus underworld networks spanning continents and oceans. Even local gangs, like the Kuratong Baleleng linked to Ozamiz City’s Parojinog clan, wield formidable armed might and political clout.

Like the military battling terrorism and insurgency, the police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and other law enforcement agencies would be far more effective in fighting crime and drugs if the citizenry do their part in preventing and fighting lawlessness.

The same imperatives of securing the people around us, the places we frequent or manage, and our minds and hearts from terrorist intrusion and influence, must be applied to criminal organizations and gangs.

In addition, individual families, communities and the whole society must rigorously combat gambling, addiction, prostitution, and other vices, which the lawless exploit for profit and power. In this campaign, family and religious morals remain the first line of defense, which parents must uphold. Otherwise, vice triumphs, and so does crime.

Bottom line: President Duterte is waging war on crime, drugs, terrorism, insurgency, and corruption. He can only win if Filipinos fight at his side.