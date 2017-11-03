Beatification of Pinoy bishop pushed anew

The push for the beatification of bishop Alfredo Florentin Verzosa (1877-1954) was renewed in Rome on October 29 during a Mass attended by hundreds of supporters, mostly Filipino migrants.

The Mass was presided by Archbishop Emeritus Ernesto Salgado at the Church of Santa Maria Addolorata in Rome’s Piazza Buenos Aires.

Verzosa was a native of Vigan, Ilocos Sur. His cause for beatification was opened in Vigan on Jan. 11, 2013 for the diocesan phase. Less than a year later, on Nov. 7, 2014, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints issued the “Nihil Obstat” (“nothing blocks the way”) to the inquiry. The diocesan inquiry was closed on April 2, 2016 and the papers were submitted by the postulator, Fr. Samsón Silloriquez, O.A.R., to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints which affirmed the validity of the diocesan investigation with the issuance of the “decree of validity” on June 2, 2017.

Beatification is the step before canonization, the most awaited process that will make Verzosa join the likes of Filipino saints Lorenzo Ruiz and Pedro Calungsod, both martirs.

Verzosa was the fourth native Filipino to be appointed bishop. He first served as bishop of the Diocese of Lipa in 1917 at the age of 39 where he founded the Missionary Catechists of the Sacred Heart (MCSH). He was credited for having invited religious congregations such as the Carmelite Fathers, Pauline Fathers, Pauline Sisters, and the “Pink Sisters” to the Philippines.

It was during his reign as Lipa bishop when the “miracle of roses” in 1949 took place.

At present, Verzosa is venerated as a “Servant of God.” When he will be beatified, he will be called “Blessed.”