Beating the scourge that breeds OFWs

President Rodrigo Duterte’s ban on Kuwait-bound OFWs and 72-hour deadline from Friday to repatriate the remaining, mostly maltreated, Filipino workers from the Arab country only heighten the need for expediency to formulate a well thought out government program to absorb millions of them back into the local economy.

President Duterte made business and political leaders squirm at their seats during The Manila Times 7th Business Forum held in Davao City on Friday when he showed photos of the swollen, scorched body of a Filipino household service worker in Kuwait, burned with a searing flatiron by an angry employer.

Duterte hid little of his disgust at the thought this was a Filipino woman working for a household in a foreign land.

Reiterating the ban in an announcement at a press conference earlier that afternoon, referring to persistent abuses against Filipino migrant workers in Kuwait, he lamented, “Let me ask, when will this inhumane treatment of our Filipino workers end? When will the upliftment of the human dignity begin?”

“We do not intend to offend any government or anyone, but if a ban is what is needed, then let it be so. The ban continues today and I don’t know until [when]. I declared it this morning … I cannot stomach this. It is totally, totally unacceptable to me,” he added.

Reports of employer abuses committed against Filipino migrant workers have become commonplace among many of our OFWs, not only in Kuwait but also in other parts of the world.

What makes this unacceptable in civilized society is the view by many of our workers themselves that such atrocities are part of the necessary evil that comes along with the package for OFWs they have so deliberately chosen as their fate. They espouse such a defeatist view for a noble end: to lift the family out of poverty and store up for them a better future.

At the extreme end of the same spectrum is the naivete of a worker’s expectation that OFWs like herself will be treated like a regular professional expatriate, accorded with due rights under the law, only to discover in surprise that the employment contract to which she had bound herself is a life of medieval slavery.

Neither of these perspectives protects the Filipino from the painful truth: when for several generations the local economy has failed to provide its able workers stable, gainful employment; failed to educate and train its workers to constantly upgrade their skills and sharpen their intellect for local and global competition; failed to encourage, train and support the bigger segment of the population for entrepreneurship to establish successful businesses in the country – the result will be lifetimes of servitude in the employ of a few members of the local elite, or a Filipino diaspora of millions of poor jobseekers in search of a better life for themselves and their families.

Maltreatment of the Filipino worker abroad is a scourge to our society that should never be tolerated but should rouse a sense of national indignation that prompts the government to demand justice and rectification from the host country for the victim.

At the same time, it behooves the successive regimes of our government, with the cooperation of big private businesses, to provide the jobs necessary for a growing economy to make the country’s workforce an active participant in sustaining national progress.

The government must lead in planning and implementing a cohesive, long-term program of development that will gradually minimize and eventually end the deployment of Filipino unskilled workers most vulnerable to employer abuses. Skills and entrepreneurship training programs should also be actively promoted among the returning OFWs for their reintegration into the local workforce and mainstream economy.

The World Bank representative to the Philippines, Birgit Hansl, also made a valid observation at the Times forum, about the country’s workforce and resilience amid calamities. She said, if the Philippine economy seeks to move forward, its demographic advantage in having an expanding segment of a young workforce must be actively honed by educational programs that put emphasis on not just literacy but a constant upgrading of skills and competitive edge in the global economy.