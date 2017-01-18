The beauties’ busy hump-day

Wednesday hump-day saw yet another jam-packed itinerary for the 65th Miss Universe candidates even if they had just gotten through the crucial swimsuit competition in Cebu the previous day.

From Queen City of the South, 24 beauties jetted off to the City of Pines—specifically, Misses Australia, Colombia, Peru, Spain, Albania, Aruba, Barbados, France, Guam, Haiti, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Korea, Kosovo, Malta, Mauritius, New Zealand, Norway, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden and US Virgin Islands—bringing sunshiny smiles to the residents of Baguio.

The rest of the other candidates—led by the Philippines’ Maxine Medina—on the other hand returned to Manila where they participated in the “Rise Against Hunger” advocacy at Conrad Hotel.

Here is the roundup of highlights from the continuing pre-pageant activities on January 18.

In Baguio, the 24 ladies were welcomed via a mini-Panagbenga parade. They shared three colorful floats, adorned with beautiful flowers and aptly named Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. A fourth float carried Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach throughout the route that began in Upper Session Road and ended at the Baguio Country Club.

After the parade, the ladies participated at tree-planting activity and a favorite Summer Capital treat in strawberry picking.

Back in Pasay City, 56 candidates also received a warm welcome at the Conrad Hotel, where they eagerly helped packed meals and other basic necessities for women in need.

After a hard day’s work, the ladies were serenaded by Filipino crooner Gerald Santos, and acknowledged by Department of Health Spokesperson Erik Tayag for inspiring women, while enjoining them to dance to the catchy ditty, “Jumpshot.”

Still at the sidelines of the Rise Against Hunger program, Miss Philippines addressed the lingering issue of using an interpreter come pageant night even if the Philippines is largely considered an English-speaking country. In a video uploaded by The Manila Times Entertainment columnist MJ Marfori on her Instagram account (@mjmarfori), Media remarked, “For me, wala namang masama [in using an interpreter]. I will request [for an interpreter]if I have to.” She added, however, she is still undecided on the matter but promised, “I will let you guys know.”