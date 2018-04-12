Beauties for Mother Earth

Seven candidates of the 2018 Miss Philippines Earth beauty pageant visited The Manila Times office in Intramuros on Wednesday, expressing their excitement for the coronation night on May 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Welcomed by Times President and CEO Dante Ang 2nd and assisted by Lifestyle reporter Iza Iglesias, they are (from left) Liz Mabao of Mandaluyong City, Brazzirie Castilla Yanson of Vienna, Ausria, Gabrielle Camille Basiano of Tacloban City, Noelle Fuentes Uy-Tuazon of Tangalan, Aklan, Lovely Lamprey of Taguig City, Lea Macapagal of Dinalupihan, Bataan and Theressa Mariano of Queensland, Australia. PHOTO BY ROGER RAÑADA
Please follow our commenting guidelines.