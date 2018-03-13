‘BEAUTIFUL, AMAZING’

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore and leading man Timothy Olyphant were all smiles during their photo call in Manila on Monday, calling the country “beautiful and amazing.” The lead stars of “Santa Clarita Diet” are in the Philippines to promote the second season of their Netflix-original series, where Barrymore plays a suburban wife-turned-zombie who craves for human flesh. Cheering fans greeted Barrymore and Olyphant during a red carpet event at SM Mega Fashion Hall.
