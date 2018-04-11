Beautiful but deadly: Carnivorous plants

If you would like to have a plant that can be similar to a pet, then these uncanny plants are for you. They are unique, and will help you keep the presence of unwanted insects to a minimum. See the circle of life happen right before your eyes!

Carnivorous plants have adaptation characteristics that help protect them from animals and insects. These characteristics also lure and trap animals and insects. They usually have a msweet smelling nectar and colorful bodies that catch the eye of the unsuspecting potential preys. Their size is relatively small, and a few are known to trap rodents, small birds and lizards. So don’t worry about them being dangerous to keep at home! These plants grow in habitats with poor soil, and benefit from the extra nitrogen and other nutrients that they can obtain from capturing animals.

In the spotlight

The Venus Flytrap (Dionaea) is one of the most famous carnivorous plants, with modified leaves that snap shut to trap and digest insect prey. Other carnivorous plants have leaves that cannot move rapidly like the Flytrap’s.

Instead, they rely on sticky secretions to immobilize prey. The sundews (Drosera) have leaves with glandular hairs, each of which produces a drop of mucilaginous glue.

Pitcher plants are carnivorous plants with leaves modified as “pitfall” traps. Pitcher plants have urn-like leaves with slick sides, and a pool of liquid inside. Insects (and sometimes larger prey) are attracted to the pitchers by the nectar, sweet scent, or colorful patterns. If the insects lose their footing and slide into the liquid, they drown and are digested and absorbed by the plant. Pitcher-type traps have evolved independently in three different, unrelated families of flowering plant: the Sarraceniaceae (American pitcher plants), the Nepenthaceae (tropical pitcher plants) and the Cephalotaceae (Albany pitcher plant).

On plant care

In cultivation, carnivorous plants require specialized conditions. The soil should be acidic and low in nutrients. Almost all carnivores do best in humid conditions, and soil that is constantly wet. The plants should be watered with rain or deionized water, to avoid mineral accumulation in the soil. Most species also require high light levels, and should be kept in the very sunniest part of the home or area.

Getting Started

Before heading off to buy yourself a new baby, start collecting rainwater in advance. These types of plants require rainwater for watering. Remember to keep the soil moist, and alternate it with a lot of sunlight. A balance of moisture and bright sunlight is required.

When buying a carnivorous plant, they already usually have the r kind of substrate. For maintenance, you can create your own by mixing coco peat, rice mill and sphagnum moss. Some growers also use pure coco peat and that works fine as well.

For regular watering, moisten the soil around your plant with a mister or a watering can. Do it every day, once or twice a day (depending on the weather) to keep the soil moist.

Once your plant is stable, you may start to fertilize with natural fertilizers like hugas bigas (rice water) or aquarium water. Do not water it all the time with fertilizers like these. Use it only once or twice a week.

Carnivorous plant starter pack

1. Drosera capensis, the Cape sundew: one of the prettiest and most entertaining sundews, this species is also one of the most adaptable. A great fly catcher and a perfect plant for new growers.

2. Dionaea muscipula, the Venus flytrap: Not quite as easy to care for as the Cape sundew, but just as awe-inspiring and rewarding to grow.

3. Sarracenia purpurea, the Purple pitcher plant: This species—and hybrids involving it— is the most tolerant of all North American pitcher plants. It’s also smaller than the erect species, and its squat pitchers make it suitable for windowsill growing.