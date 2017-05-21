The beautiful winged creatures of ‘Mulawin vs. Ravena’

Grander telefantasya sequel takes flight tonight

“No other time could be perfect in mounting a sequel to GMA Network’s ground breaking fantasy series “Mulawin” than now,” declared the show’s creator, writer and co-director, Don Michael Perez. He was emotional as he stood beside his co-director Dominic Zapata and a talented cast of big-named stars that make up 2017’s “Mulawin vs. Ravena.”

“It was in 2004 when Direk Dominic and I were still starting out—he was already a director and I was a writer. While we were doing Mulawin, alam namin na we were doing something important, but we didn’t think that it was going to be this major,” Perez continued.

“So we worked on this project for about two years—2004 lumabas ‘yung unang Mulawin series, and then we did the movie noong 2005. Doon sa dalawang taon na ‘yon, ‘yon ang naging buhay namin.

“Twelve years later, GMA assembled the best cast and production team. Nag-advance na din ‘yung technology, nag-advance na ‘yung paggawa ng TV shows. And I would say that this is the perfect time for Mulawin vs. Ravena to fly high.”

It was easy to understand why Perez was overwhelmed by the fruition of his dream sequel for Mulawin. A sneak peek was shown on a high definition screen that was breathtaking in special effects, elaborate costumes, and the cast’s dedicated acting.

And with the likes of Dennis Trillo, Heart Evangelista, Lovi Poe, Carla Abellana and Regine Velasquez at the frontline of the story, what more can he and his co-director ask for?

The plot

Following previous events, Aguiluz and Alwina, the saviors of the human and Mulawin race, successfully defeated the Ravena tribe in their quest to annihilate the human race.

In Mulawin vs. Ravena, the sequel will continue the fight between good and evil as both tribes strive to defeat each other.

Dennis Trillo returns as Gabriel who embraces his fate as a Ravena and now king of Halconia. With a new ruler, the Ravena tribe strengthens its forces. While no major battles spawn among the Mulawins and Ravenas over the years, some believe that this is merely the calm before the storm and that war is imminent.

Goddesses

Joining the powerhouse ensemble are Lovi Poe as Magindara, the goddess of the sea and daughter of Sandawa; Carla Abellana as Aviona, one of the most respected and well-loved Mulawin; and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid in her first full-length telefantasya as Sandawa, the immortal goddess of nature and keeper of Mt. Apo.

Adding glimmer to the show in a very special role is Heart Evangelista-Escudero as Alwina, saviour of the Mulawin and humans.

30-strong

Close to a 30-strong cast bring Mulawin vs. Ravena to life, Tom Rodriguez as Rodrigo, a human who falls in love with and marries Aviona; Ariel Rivera as Panabon, representative of the Tabon or Mulawin half-bloods.

The network’s hottest young stars have also been given the honor to revive the iconic series, namely Bea Binene as Anya, the half-blood daughter of Aviona; Derrick Monasterio as Almiro, the noble son of Aguiluz and Alwina destined to be the ruler of Avila; Kiko Estrada as Rafael, Almiro’s best friend turned mortal enemy; Bianca Umali as Lawiswis, a beautiful young Avian and the love of Pagaspas’ life; and Miguel Tanfelix as Pagaspas, a former owl that transitioned into a Mulawin.

Completing the star-studded cast are the mortals: Angelu De Leon as Lourdes, Bobby Andrews as Dionisio, Joko Diaz as Antonio, Martin del Rosario as Aramis, Charee Pineda as Savanna, and Nova Villa as Lola Elo; the Mulawin: Roi Vinzon as Daragit, Valerie Concepcion as Tuka, JC Tiuseco as Tangos, David Licauco as Malik; and the Ravena: Chynna Ortaleza as Reyna Rashana, Dion Ignacio as Siklab, Winwyn Marquez as Ribay, and TJ Trinidad as Greco.

Mulawin vs. Ravena airs tonight right after “24 Oras” on “GMA Telababad.”

TMA