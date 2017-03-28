‘Beauty and the Beast’ now 6th PH top grossing film

Box office totals P541.67-million in 11 days

Disney’s live-action fairy tale Beauty and the Beast dazzled again at No.1 on its second weekend at the box-office, grossing a massive P541.67-million in just 11 days as of press time. This figure puts it at sixth place in the rankings of all-time highest-grossing movies in the Philippines. The announcement was made on Monday by a spokesman of Walt Disney Studios Philippines.

With interest and theater attendance for the film still at a high point, Beauty and the Beast is poised to surpass more records in the days to come as it continues to run in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D across the country.

Meanwhile, the movie is likewise making a killing across Southeast Asia’s box office, taking in a remarkable cumulative gross of $14.9-million on its opening weekend alone.

In the Philippines, the film opened in cinemas on March 16, and landed itself as the biggest opening weekend of 2017, garnering a cumulative box office of $6.3million locally.

Internationally, the film has secured its’ position as one of the Top 10 openings of all time, achieving $350 million at the global box office till date.