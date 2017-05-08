Beauty Gonzalez marries non-showbiz partner

Her new show may be entitled “Pusong Ligaw” but in real life, actress Beauty Gonzalez’s heart had already been found by new husband Norman Crisologo.

The Pinoy Big Brother alumnae officially exchanged “I do’s” with the art curator on Saturday at Antonio’s restaurant in Tagaytay.

Intending to keep the wedding simple, the couple opted to do away with the traditional entourage, giving the bride the walk down the aisle all to herself.

For her bridal gown, the actress likewise chose a simple but classic number with a silhouette-forming Dolce & Gabbana. She was a standout as guests came in dark-toned formal wear.

The couple’s close friends from the show business like Ellen Adarna—who introduced the couple to each other—Julius Babao and wife Tintin Bersola, Aga Muhlach, and John Llyod Cruz were present.

Gonzalez’s Pusong Ligaw co-stars Bianca King, Joem Bascon, Enzo Pineda and manager her talent manager Arnold Vegafria also attended her special day.

Gonzalez and Crisologo officially got together in 2014. They were engaged in March, a year after their first daughter Olivia Ines was born on February 2016.