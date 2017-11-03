Beauty junkies welcome Manila’s latest palettes and lippies

Makeup is every girl’s best friend. For so many people, especially to Filipinas, it has helped them build their self-confidence and shaped them to become who they are as a person.

With this, beauty juggernaut Smashbox Cosmetics shakes up the local beauty scene yet again after introducing a fresh selection of head-turners to the Philippine market.

Bringing no less than a curated assemblage of pigment-packed beauty essentials, Smashbox fulfills the wishes of beauty junkies and makeup hoarders by officially launching the Cover Shot Eye Palette, Spotlight Palette and Always On Matte Liquid Lipsticks.

Beauty aficionados around the city gather at Yes Please at The Fort, Taguig to take a look at all the elements needed to create unforgettable eye and lip makeup looks using the new collection of Smashbox.

The event, hosted by Filipino-Taiwanese-Spanish lifestyle personality and beauty and self-help author Bianca Valerio, was well-attended by makeup geeks and bloggers such as Jessica Godinez, Melissa Gatchalian, Mikki Galang, Alyssa Lapid and Say Tioco-Artillero to name a few.