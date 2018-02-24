Beauty queen files raps against police

Miss Philippines Earth 2016 Imelda Bautista Schweighart filed a case for child support and violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004 against the father of her son, Police Inspector Christopher Dulagan, Man of the World-Philippines 2016.

Schweighart was with her mother Beth Bautista and lawyer Stephen Guerrero at the preliminary hearing held at the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) in Camp Crame. Dulagan did not appear at the hearing.

The beauty queen accused the police officer of emotional abuse that could result in child abuse and slander.

If the police officer does not show up at the next hearing on Monday, Schweighart said she is bent on bringing the case to court. This could cause Dulagan to be kicked out of the service.