A few days into 2018 and I wonder, how have your resolutions been going? I’m sure you have them. Most of us do. People usually welcome the New Year with a clean slate. We start off with this positivity that we wish to inspire us the entire year. Treat it as somewhat like a refresh button for the year that was.

We come up with goals and reminders that serve as guidelines for how we want our lives to progress. It’s like the yearend evaluation we used to have at the office, or the planning seminar before the start of school for student organizations.

I stopped making resolutions a few years back because it was tricky to follow through with them. I tend to adjust very much to the moment and try not to get into too detailed plans because I’m non-committal that way. My decisions tend to be based on how I am feeling at the moment.

I am trying to change things up this year, though. The easiest way for me to get back to resolution-making is by finding an aspect of it that I am all too happy to stick to. So, here is a list of my 2018 beauty resolutions:

Focus on self-expression

This year, I want to be able to focus on the way I look as a form of self-expression.

It’s not that I haven’t embraced who I am, but I recently realized there is still a part of me that holds back from fully doing so. I’m not as fearless as I want to be and maybe 60 percent of who I am goes against the grain. However, there is still that 40 percent that tries to conform and worries about what other people might say.

I got started on this by going for a hairstyle that I have wanted ever since I was in college (more than a decade ago, BTW) but never had the guts to actually commit to. I half-committed to it with undercuts, and have tried to style my hair to mimic the hairstyle because I was scared to actually do it. Not this 2018!

So, I went and got myself a mohawk, just a few days before the year ended.

Of course, I had Dennis from the Jing Monis Salon in B Hotel do it for me after consulting with my mentor. It was a risky cut and I needed the validation of hairdressers I trusted. My friends were ambivalent about it. Some were supportive, some were hesitant, some were appalled.

I trusted my gut and went for it anyway, and I have never been happier over a haircut. I don’t think I have ever felt more like myself after a haircut. I went home with a huge smile on my face and it stayed there pretty much all day.

I plan to keep the mohawk, but grow the middle part out. I bought myself new hair clippers so I could shave the sides like how I used to. It’s going to take a lot of patience before I reach the look I intend, but I plan to keep at it and I think I’ll have this hair for quite a while. It will take a lot of patience (and hopefully no more emotionally scarring experiences that lead me to cut my hair short).

I grew out my hair for the past two years or so, thinking it would help make me more attractive and feminine, and finally, get a boyfriend, because I have not had one in years and when you’re in your 30’s, the people around you start panicking for you when you are single. But after two or so years of not fully embracing myself to try and be more palatable for others, I decided to ditch it.

I’m at that point wherein I don’t really care anymore if someone comes along or not. So mohawk it is. Besides, I don’t think one finds their person by hiding who they are anyway.

Wear full makeup

This year, I’ve decided to try putting on full makeup on a more regular basis. I don’t really use eyeshadow or eyeliner unless it’s a special occasion, my staple look is #IWokeUpLikeThis #NoMakeupMakeup. But, for a change, I want to broaden my options and have more fun rather than just look presentable. In a way, my staple look is my comfort zone and everyone benefits from stepping out of theirs from time to time. Ergo, I want to make full makeup application on my face more regular. It’s great practice for work after all — hones speed and creativity.

I went and replenished some of my staples. Tried out new products. (Thank you to my ninang who gave me the Naked Heat palette! Hooray, Christmas!) Busted out stuff in my stash that I haven’t used. Actually set aside other makeup brushes for myself apart from that single retractable kabuki brush I regularly use.

In line with self-expression, I think this is a great way to do it, too. There will be days I won’t do it, for sure. Self-expression is not a one-route journey after all.

Be religious with skincare

Last year, I got into the 10-step Korean skin care regimen.

This year, I want to be more religious with that. There are days I skip on it because I’m too tired or just tinatamad. But, I definitely paid for it when the -ber months came and my skin was drier than usual. Makeup application gets tricky when your skin condition changes, so it is important to always take care of it.

I find that there is a certain zen-like, meditative quality to this skin care routine which I think is important for everyone who leads a busy life.

Any time you set aside to take care of yourself, whether it be through skincare or whatnot, is a good thing.

Skincare matters. You matter.

(Also, great skin is an advantage for the days I would feel that my best way to express myself is by not wearing a stitch of makeup on my face.)

Listen to my body

Towards the end of the year, as I was going through a difficult time, I kind of ignored my body. It didn’t feel as well as it used to. I was always bloated and irritable, but I kept making excuses for myself saying it was probably just hormonal.

But, I’ve learned that when my body feels this way, I am probably doing something wrong. So, I’ve decided to go back to yoga and kali on my free days and try to squeeze in even just a few minutes of biking when I can. I also try to eat healthier, and try out Intermittent Fasting.

So far, the post holiday bloat is gone and I feel better. I hope the rest of the year goes just as well.

I am all for self-love and am pro-any shape or size, but I know that if I don’t feel happy about myself then I won’t be projecting my best self on the outside either.

I don’t want to be stick thin. I don’t want to be skinny. I don’t want to be muscular or fit. It also isn’t a matter of making sure my BMI is right for my height.

I just want to feel good in my own body, in any way that I can achieve that — whether it is in the form of taking time away for rest, sweating it out, spending time with nature, or having a particular way of eating.

Take a microblading class

This year I plan to broaden my knowledge and learn something new. I’m not yet sure if I’ll be able to achieve it, because I need to save up for tuition, but microblading is on my list of things to do for 2018.

I’ve been wanting to enroll, but the cost of learning would always hold me back. I think this year I might risk it though. I’ve been on a risky streak since the latter part of 2017 anyway.

Plus I feel like it is right up my alley. The idea of working with blades and tattooing have always fascinated me anyway. So, why not?

I think 2018 is going to be the year I go for broke (not literally, I hope) and risk things in pursuit of what I truly want. If 2017 brought out any form of positivity, it was a reminder to be faithful to myself and my personal pursuits in this life.

The last time things felt this crazy was when I first started doing freelance. That went well, so I may be scared right now, but I am also hopeful that it will work out for the best too.