Become ‘better than robots’, exporters told

The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) is encouraging exporters to improve themselves by innovating and collaborating to strengthen their capabilities toward reaching their $122 billion-to-$130 billion target until 2022.

Philexport President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the need to do so is more important today, when “humans have to prove themselves to be better than robots.”

Businesses also need to know how to use technology to their advantage, for it allows the collection and dissemination of market information, as well as the movement of goods, to be more efficient and less costly.

“We now lean on more innovation and collaboration to work our way [toward]sustainable and inclusive progress. Note that in both cases, it is human beings [who]are still at the heart of the process,” Ortiz-Luis said.

Roberto Amores, Philexport trustee for the food sector, said collaboration is vital to address the country’s trade deficit.

“This is the reason [there has to be]serious collaboration…between private agencies, private individual organizations like [ours], and the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry,” said Amores, also the president of the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization Inc.

He also said the Department of Science and Technology can also assist businesses in technology innovation, “but there are a lot of things to do when we leapfrog exports.”

“We don’t talk of benchmarking our exports with our previous performance. We have to benchmark our performance with” those of our Southeast Asian neighborts, he added.