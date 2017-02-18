Becoming Iron Man

Jumping out of comic books and the movie screen, there is a new way of living out the thrill of superhero Iron Man via Hong Kong Disneyland’s latest attraction, the Iron Man Experience (IMX).

The beloved hero now has a dedicated theme within the park’s Tomorrowland destination, the first-ever in any Disneyland park around the globe, with various features that will allow fans to geek out and feel what it is really like to be with Iron Man.

First up, the Stark Expo will show guests the latest technologies that the fictitious Stark Industries has created through history, as well as those he inherited from his father. They are exhibited in four halls: the Hall of Legay, Hall of Protection Hall of Energy and Hall of Mobility. Specifically, guests will get to see up close inventions from Iron Man Mark 1, or the original Iron Man suit, up to the latest StarkVision Heads-Up glasses, among others.

After the tour comes the most exhilarating part of Stark Expo, where guests will pick up a pair of StarkVision Glasses and board the Iron Wing.

The 45-seat vehicle combines flight-simulation, 3D digital film projection and digital surround sound audio to bring an unforgettable 4.5-minute ride. While on board, guests will also enjoy an aerial tour of Hong Kong flying over such landmarks like the Tsing Ma Bridge and Victoria Harbour—all before being interrupted by the evil forces of Hydra. Then together with Iron Man, they will banish these baddies from the city.

Following the ride, guests can visit the adjacent Iron Man Tech showcase. This is another unique experience that will give the feeling of being inside the superhero’s world. The guest will undergo “security scanning procedure” before ultimately learning the secrets of various pieces of Iron Man technology. As a treat, Iron Man himself will get to greet lucky fans during his unscheduled appearance.

The best way to end IMX is through the interactive experience “Become Iron Man at The Stark Expo.” With interactive motion-sensing technology, guests can experience both the flying and shooting functions of the armor.

Of course, the experience will not be complete without the range of Iron Man-themed merchandise which are exclusive to Hong Kong Disney Land, along with more than 250 other Marvel items.

Finally, for those staying at Disneyland Hotel, an Iron Man package inclusive of Iron Man Room decorations will delight any Iron Man fan.

For details, log on to www.hongkongdisneyland.com