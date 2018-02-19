Beefier Bimmer!

In a move to strengthen its foothold in the domestic market, SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. (SMCACDC) has launched the all-new BMW X3 in grand fashion at the open air Amphitheater grounds of the Bonifacio Global City.

The launch marks the first event of businessman Ramon Ang as chairman of the BMW distributor in the country.

“Today’s launch exhibits how the third generation of the all-new BMW X3 mirrors the BMW brand’s ultimate promise of sheer driving pleasure,” said SMCACDC president Maricar Parco. “We are confident that this new addition to our Sports Activity Vehicle [SAV] portfolio will pose immense appeal with an identity hinged on innovation, enhanced connectivity, and off road mobility – allowing the driver to take on every remarkable mission and pursue his passion, whatever it may be,” she added.

Distinctive design cues

BMW’s latest iteration of the X3 is bolder than its predecessor with its dynamic design, powerful yet efficient driving systems, and a host of luxury features. The exterior dimensions of the all-new BMW X3 may be largely unchanged, but its five-centimeter-longer wheelbase, long bonnet, and extremely short front overhang with finely balanced proportions emphasises the perfect 50:50 distribution of weight between the front and rear axle – give it the edge over its predecessor.

Up front, the X3 has a larger three dimensional kidney grille design, with its fog lamps housed in a hexagonal design that underlines the confident character of the X3. Moving to the rear, the three-dimensional LED light clusters, markedly downward-sloping roof spoiler, and twin exhaust tailpipes allow the all-new BMW X3 to look suitably muscular.

The X3 is offered in two levels of trim, the BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine model – with radiator grille and other exterior details in Aluminium satinated and rolls on a specifically designed 19-inch light-alloy wheels that emphasizes the robustness of the Sports Activity Vehicle.

The other variant is the X3 xDrive20d M Sport model that focuses its attention on the dynamic gifts of the all-new BMW X3 with M aerodynamic features, such as a 19-inch light-alloy wheel set, and an exterior paint shade of Phytonic Blue.

Comfort features

Complimenting the aggressive exterior design of the X3 is the driver-focused and ergonomically optimized cockpit layout that comes in exceptional material quality, fit and finish. The X-Line model focuses on pureness and elegance, and is standard-fitted with full Vernasca leather upholstery sports seats. It also comes with décor stitching and interior trim strips in black high-gloss with highlight trim finishers in Pearl Chrome.

The M Sport model, on the other hand, provides an athletic visual showcase with an M Sport leather steering wheel, sports seats, anthracite-coloured BMW Individual headliner and new interior trim strips in Aluminium Rhombicle in the interior. The standard combination of contour lighting above the trim strip in the instrument panel and ambient lighting bathes the interior in an extremely classy and relaxing ambience. Customers can choose from six color tones (Orange, Lilac, Mint, Bronze, Blue and White).

Both variants come standard with a number of new, chiefly comfort-enhancing equipment features not offered for its predecessor. These include three-zone automatic climate control, which adds separate temperature controls for the rear compartment, driver and front passenger. Elsewhere, the standard-fitted acoustic glazing of the windscreen contributes to the extremely low noise levels in the interior, even at high speeds.

To further improve the comfort level of the rear compartment, the angle of the standard 40:20:40 split/folding rear seat backrests can be adjusted individually. This feature also allows the backrests to be released remotely from the load compartment, which expands the standard load capacity of 550 liters to 1,600 liters.

Power features

Both the X-Line and M-Sport variants are powered by a 2-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine that pumps out a healthy 190 bhp and 400 Nm. The power unit stems from the latest generation of BMW engines and operate even more efficiently than the models they replace. Further improvements have also been made to the efficiency of both the eight-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles and the BMW X-Drive intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

Reducing the vehicle weight is a key factor in the efficiency and agility of the all-new BMW X3. For this reason, intelligent lightweight design is integrated into all areas of development and encompasses every component. In addition to the inclusion of plastics and state-of the-art composites, the increased use of aluminium components in the engine and suspension systems has also reduced the weight of the relevant assemblies. As a result, the all-new BMW X3 is up to 55 kilograms lighter than its respective predecessor models with similar specifications.

The all-new BMW X3 also boasts a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.29. Reducing aerodynamic drag not only helps to lower fuel consumption, it also has a beneficial effect on noise levels. Besides its aerodynamically optimised proportions, the all-new BMW X3 also features additional underbody cladding that provides unprecedented underbody sealing. Further refinements, such as the restyled roof spoiler with aero edges at the sides, round off its aerodynamic superiority.

The all-new BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine is available at P4.39 million while the all-new BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport is priced at P4.59 million.