Beermen beat Hotshots to stay unscathed

Import Charles Rhodes erupted for 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as San Miguel Beer toppled the Star Hotshots, 103-97, for its third straight win in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Chris Ross added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Marcio Lassiter had 16 points and Arwind Santos made 13 points to lead the Beermen to a 3-0 win-loss start. Center June Mar Fajardo added 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks also for the Beermen.

The Hotshots, who drew 22 points and rebounds from import Tony Mitchell, suffered their second defeat falling to a 4-2 win-loss record.