Beermen blast Alaska for 7th victory

Reigning champion San Miguel Beer banked on a strong second half performance to beat Alaska, 109-96, on Saturday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Down by 41-50, the Beermen relied on the sharp shooting Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter in the second half to grab the lead 72-71 late in the third period.

SMB did not relinquish the lead till the final buzzer for a 7-2 win-loss record.

Ross finished with 24 points, nine assists and four steals. Lassiter had 21 points while Arwind Santos had an all-around game of 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks to lead San Miguel Beer.

June Mar Fajardo contributed 17 points and 18 rebounds, while Matt Rosser Ganuelas had 11 points also for the Beermen, who successfully rebounded from a 106-96 loss to Blackwater last week.

Jayvee Casio finished with 20 points and six assist to lead the Aces, whose win-loss record dropped to 6-4. JOSEF T. RAMOS

Scores:

San Miguel 109 – Toss 24, Santos 21, Lassiter 21, Fajardo 17, Rosser 11, De Ocampo 6, Lanete 4, Heruela 3, Vigil 2, Pessumal 0, Semerad 0.

Alaska 96 – Casio 20, Thoss 15, Manuel 13, Racal 13, R. Pascual 9, Enciso 9, Abueva 7, Cruz 6, Exciminiano 4, Baclao 0, Potts 0

Quarters: 16-26, 41-50, 74-71, 109-96.