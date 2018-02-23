Beermen escape Kia to gain twice-to-beat edge

Marcio Lassiter’s last shot saved the day for San Miguel Beer allowing the Beermen to escape Kia 108-106 in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday. The victory also gave SMB a twice-to-beat advantage going into the quarterfinals.

With the score at 106-all, Chris Ross initiated a bounce pass play resulting in Lassiter’s game-winning basket with only 1.8 seconds left.

“That play is a creation between Marcio and Chris, and that’s an option that they’ve got,” said San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria. “Their basketball sense just happened. If it didn’t happen, we may hit a three-pointer. And if didn’t go in and we lose, it could be a disaster for us heading to the playoffs.”

“But fortunately, we’re now seeded in the top two slots,” added Austria.

SMB played without four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo whose playing with Gilas Pilipinas, and Alex Cabagnot who’s nursing a foot injury.

Arwind Santos tallied 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks while Lassiter notched 22 points to lead the Beermen. Von Pessumal contributed 11 points, Yancy De Ocampo had 10 points, while Ross finished with nine points and 10 assists also for San Miguel Beer.

Khobuntin led Kia with 15 points.

The Picanto ended the conference with a 1-10 win-loss record. JOSEF T. RAMOS

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 108 – Santos 27, Lassiter 22, Pessumal 11, De Ocampo 10, Heruela 9, Ross 9, Espinas 8, Vigil 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 5, Mamaril 2, Agovida 0, Lanete 0, Semerad 0.

KIA 106 – Khobuntin 15, Corpuz 12, Gabriel 10, McCarthy 10, Yee 10, Cabrera 9, Celda 8, Camson 8, Tubid 7, Ababou 6, Jamon 5, Escoto 4, Lastimosa 2, Sara 0, Galanza 0.

Quarter scores: 29-23, 61-41, 91-71, 108-106.