Beermen hire Singletary as Reid’s replacement

Returning import Mike Singletary will suit up for defending champion San Miguel Beer this coming week, replacing injured Arizona Reid in the ongoing Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors’ Cup.

Singletary, 27, a former Texas Tech University standout, was a former import of Barako Bull, who averaged 33.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game during the 2013 Governors Cup.

Reid, who suffered an Achilles hill injury, will stay in the country though.

Despite his absence, the Beermen survived the Alaska Aces, 106-103, behind the impressive 37-point production of center June Mar Fajardo on Wednesday.

The Beermen are holding a 5-2 win-loss record. They will face Meralco on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I still can’t describe how he [Singletary] plays but I believe he’ll be a good help for us. He is okay,” Fajardo told The Manila Times during a phone interview. “He is doing well so far in practice. We are hoping Singletary does the same in the actual game.”

Singletary, who plays No. 3 and 4 spots, last played for the Mighty Sports in the recent Jones Cup in Taiwan where they captured the crown via an eight-game sweep.

Singletary also played for Japan where he averaged 12.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

