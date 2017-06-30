Beermen one win away from crown

San Miguel Beer banked on a strong fourth to beat TNT KaTropa, 111-102, in Game 5 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum. The Beermen, now leading the series 3-2, are bent to deliver the killing blow in Game 6.

Alex Cabagnot and Arwind Santos finished with 28 and 27 points, respectively, while import Charles Rhodes had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead San Miguel Beer. JOSEF RAMOS