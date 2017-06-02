Beermen sink GlobalPort, bag twice-to-beat bonus

Charles Rhodes was unstop­pable as San Miguel Beer sank GlobalPort, 112-101, in the last day of the elimination round of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Rhodes scored 19 of his 34 points in the last quarter, highlighted by a three-point play with 7:38 left in the game. That resulted in a 90-77 lead for the Beermen who were never threatened from that point onward.

San Miguel Beer ended the elimination round at No.2 with a 9-2 win-loss record. It also secured one of the two twice-to-beat quarterfinals incentives. The Beermen could either face the Phoenix Fuel Masters or GlobalPort at the start of the quarterfinals next week.

“Finally, we were able to solve our first quarter game because last game we had a terrible start. We’re able to set up the tone earlier,” said San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria, referring to the Beermen’s slim 32-21 lead at the end of the first period.

“I’m happy to see our import didn’t get into early foul trouble.”

Playmaker Chris Ross finished with 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, while three-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo added 15 points to lead the Beermen. Arwind Santos contributed 13 points while Alex Cabagnot, chipped in another 13 points plus 10 rebounds.

Import Justin Harper led GlobalPort with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Stanley Pringle and Terence Romeo notched 21 points each.

The Batang Pier, who finished with a 4-7 win-loss record after the 11-game elimination round, will face either Phoenix or Alaska for the eighth and last quarterfinals slot on Sunday.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 112 – Rhodes 34, Ross 17, Fajardo 15, Cabagnot 13, Lassiter 13, Santos 13, Reyes 4, Tubid 3, Heruela 0, Espinas 0.

GLOBALPORT 101 – Harper 25, Pringle 21, Romeo 21, Guinto 11, Anthony 9, Pessumal 5, Cortez 4, Ababou 3, Grey 2, Forrester 0, Pennisi 0, Maierhofer 0, Mamaril 0, Paredes 0.

Quarter scores: 32-21, 51-46, 77-72, 112-101.