Beermen stretch lead to 2-0

Marcio Lassiter came to the rescue allowing defending champion San Miguel Beer escape with a 104-102 overtime win against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 2 of their best-of-seven semifinals in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Lassiter notched 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the extension period, including the game-winning follow up shot off a June Mar Fajardo missed lay-up with only three seconds left in overtime. Game 3 is set on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Honestly it is a team effort. I’m just fortunate to be at the right position, right place and at the right time. I did not give up on the last play and I just tipped in the last shot,” said Lassiter, who also tallied eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“It’s ‘tsamba,’” San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria told reporters after the game. “I really salute my players because they don’t want to lose and I’m sorry for my players that their minutes were extended tonight unlike in Game 1, but that’s the way it is.”

Four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks, while Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross posted 13 points each. Arwind Santos scored eight of his 11 points in the payoff period also for the Beermen.

Japeth Aguilar scattered 28 points while Prince Caperal added a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Gin Kings.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 104 – Fajardo 33, Lassiter 25, Cabagnot 13, Ross 13, Santos 11, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Heruela 2, Pessumal 0, De Ocampo 0, Espinas 0.

BARANGAY GINEBRA 102 – Aguilar 28, Caperal 26, Devance 11, Thompson 10, Cruz 10, Tenorio 8, Mercado 7, Mariano 2. Quarters: 25-30, 42-55, 70-73, 95-95, 104-102 (OT).